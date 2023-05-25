Caravan carrying SpaceX tanks slows traffic in NE Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A convoy carrying tanks slowed traffic across the area Wednesday night.

A 13 NEWS viewer sent photos of two trucks carrying large tanks turning from Hwy. 116 in Holton onto Hwy. 75.

Jackson Co. Sheriff Tim Morse said traffic saw long backups as the convoy slowed at times.

From Holton, the vehicles headed south toward Topeka, where another viewer spotted them headed west on Hwy. 24.

It appears the same fleet slowed traffic through Kansas City Tuesday. The company hauling the tanks is based in Florida. They told KC media outlets that the tanks are empty, and headed to a SpaceX facility in Texas.

13 NEWS also has reached out to the transport company, and has not yet received a response.

Space X launched its Axiom Mission 2 Sunday from Cape Canaveral, Florida. No word if the tanks have any connection to the mission.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.