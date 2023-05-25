Capitol Federal recognized as Title Sponsor of Spirit of Kansas

The Title Sponsor for the 2023 Spirit of Kansas is Capitol Federal.
By Shayndel Jones
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Capitol Federal was recognized as the Title Sponsor of the 2023 Spirit of Kansas.

Capitol Federal announced the news as the Title Sponsor of the 2023 Spirit of Kansas after a check presentation ceremony at the Thursday, May 25 Board of Commission meeting.

Capitol Federal indicated they are celebrating more than 20 years as the Title Sponsor of the Spirit of Kansas. In 2002, the event was in jeopardy due to a lack of funds. Capitol Federal helped ensure the long-time tradition continued and has remained the Title Sponsor since that date.

The Spirit of Kansas is an annual fireworks display for Independence Day. It will be held on July 4 at Lake Shawnee.

