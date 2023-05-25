Capitol Federal honored as title Sponsor for 2023 Spirit of Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Capitol Federal will serve as the Title Sponsor for the Spirit of Kansas for the 21st year straight.

Capitol Federal Savings Bank announced on Thursday, May 25, that the Shawnee Co. Board of Commissioners recognized it as the Title Sponsor of the 2023 Spirit of Kansas during a scheduled meeting.

During the meeting, officials said CapFed also presented the Board with a check.

Capitol Federal noted that it celebrates more than two decades of the title sponsorship for the Capital City’s annual Fourth of July fireworks display. In 2002, the event was jeopardized due to a lack of funds and the banking network stepped up to ensure the long-honored tradition continues. This will mark the 21st year.

The annual Independence Day fireworks display will be held on July 4 at Lake Shawnee.

