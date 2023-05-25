Black Jack Battlefield to host ribbon cutting ceremony for new gate

BALDWIN CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Black Jack Battlefield Trust Inc. announced a ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate the new Black Jack Gate near Baldwin City.

Black Jack Battlefield Trust Inc. indicated the ribbon cutting ceremony will take place on the 167th anniversary of the Battle of Black Jack from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on June 2 located at 163 E 2000 Rd in Wellsville, Kan., just 3 miles east of Baldwin City, Kan. The event will host many of the blacksmiths who created the Black Jack Gate, the Baldwin City Chamber of Commerce and members of Black Jack for the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Information about the history of the Battle of Black Jack will be on display. Drinks will be provided by the Baldwin City Chamber of Commerce.

Black Jack Battlefield Trust Inc. said the creators of the gate designed it using symbolism. A prairie grass motif is joined by branches and leaves of the blackjack oak. Although the gate gives off the general impression of leafy, rural calm, hidden between the oak branches are representations of a Sharps Carbine and a bowie knife pike, which is the weapon that connects Black Jack to late Civil War events.

According to Black Jack Battlefield Trust Inc., the iconic gate was created and donated to stand as a reminder of the significant historical role that Black Jack and Kansas played in the evolution of the U.S. The gate opens to a backdrop of a restored prairie. Once the groundwork is complete, a path surrounded by a native garden will connect the gate to the Pearson lawn.

Learn more about the history of the Black Jack Gate HERE.

For more information about the Black Jack Battlefield and Nature Park, visit www.blackjackbattlefield.org.

