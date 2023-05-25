ArtsConnect awarded 100k grant to support a world-renowned artist series

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - ArtsConnect has been selected for a grant to support a world-renowned artist’s work in the capital city.

Visit Topeka Inc. (VTI) and ArtsConnect announced Wednesday that ArtsConnect has been selected as a recipient of an “Our Town” grant by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA). The funding will support the community-based artwork series by award-winning, world-renowned artist Vanessa German.

The project will coincide with the 70th-anniversary commemoration of the landmark Brown v. Board of Education (BVB) case that outlawed segregation in the country’s public schools. The new NEA-backed project will be part of “Civil Rights Summer” in Topeka, a collection of unique projects and activities planned for the summer of 2024.

“Our Town” is one of the most prestigious grant programs offered by the NEA. ArtsConnect is expected to receive a $100,000 NEA grant that VTI will match. Additionally, ArtsConnect is committed to raising $100,000 to support the project and advancement of the arts in the state capital. The combined funding represents a $300,000 investment in the capital city’s arts scene.

“The National Endowment for the Arts is pleased to support a wide range of projects, demonstrating the many ways the arts enrich our lives and contribute to healthy and thriving communities,” said NEA Chair Maria Rosario Jackson, PhD. “These organizations play an important role in advancing the creative vitality of our nation and helping to ensure that all people can benefit from arts, culture, and design.”

German’s work appears in museums and collections nationwide, including the Kansas City’s Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art and the Wichita Art Museum. Later this year, she will present work as part of an exhibition on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

German explains that “residents of Topeka and beyond will be invited to share stories, connections, creativity, and vision through a nearly 10-month long series of creative actions that will include storytelling and writing workshops, making workshops and a performance opportunity that will take your breath away!”

