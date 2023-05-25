Aquatic centers and pools to open Memorial Day weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Parks + Recreation announced aquatic centers and swimming pools will open May 27 for Memorial Day weekend.

Shawnee County Parks + Recreation announced Dornwood Spray Park at 2500 E. Highland and Jackson Spray Park at SE 8th and Lake opened on May 13 while aquatic centers, pools, and the Lake Shawnee Adventure Cove will open on Saturday, May 27 for Memorial Day weekend.

Regular aquatic center and pool hours and admission rates include:

Blaisdell Family Aquatic Center, Midwest Health Aquatic Center, and Shawnee North Family Aquatic Center are open from noon to 7 p.m. daily with admission rates at $6 for children age 2-12 , $7 for adults, and free for children under age 2.

Garfield Pool, Hillcrest Pool, Oakland Pool, and Rossville Community Pool are open from noon to 5 p.m. daily with admission rates of $2 for children age 2-12, $2 for adults, and free for children under age 2.

According to officials at Shawnee County Parks + Recreation, new this year is a $10 charge for patrons to bring in their own cooler. Alcohol is still prohibited. This allows families to bring their own food and drinks rather than purchasing food and drink at concession stands.

Shawnee County Parks + Recreation said there are two special situations as pools open on May 27, these include:

Due to the lifeguard training session, the diving area will not be available at Hillcrest Pool from May 27-28. Admission is being discounted to $1 and the pool will remain open two hours longer until 7 p.m.

Due to a leak, the bow tie wave pool at Midwest Health Aquatic Center will not be available until repairs can be made. Admission to the aquatic center will be discounted to $3 for youth and $4 for adults until repairs can be made.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.