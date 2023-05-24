Woman dies from injuries after being struck by police escort for UK royal

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh speaks with guests during a Garden Party at Buckingham Palace,...
Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh speaks with guests during a Garden Party at Buckingham Palace, London, Wednesday May 3, 2023, in celebration of the coronation of King Charles III on May 6. The Duchess of Edinburgh expressed her condolences Wednesday, May 24, 2023 after the death of an 81-year-old woman who was hit by a motorcycle that was part of the UK royal's police escort. Sophie, the wife of Prince Edward, expressed her sympathies for the death of Helen Holland, who was struck at a west London intersection May 10.(Yui Mok/Pool via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONDON (AP) — The Duchess of Edinburgh expressed her condolences Wednesday after the death of an 81-year-old woman who was struck by a motorcycle that was part of the U.K. royal’s police escort.

Sophie, the wife of Prince Edward, expressed her sympathies for the death of Helen Holland, who was struck at a West London intersection on May 10.

“The Duchess of Edinburgh is deeply saddened to hear that Helen Holland has passed away,’’ Buckingham Palace said. “Her Royal Highness’s deepest condolences and sympathies go to all of Ms Holland’s family.”

Holland’s son, Martin, told the BBC that his mother died after sustaining “multiple broken bones and massive internal injuries.” Holland, who is from Essex, had reportedly been visiting her older sister in London.

Her son said she fought “for her life for nearly two weeks … but irreversible damage to her brain finally ended the battle today.”

The Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating the crash.

