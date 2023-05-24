Wednesday forecast: Isolated showers/storms in the afternoon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The next 2 days will be monitored closely in the afternoon for showers/storms. Not everyone will get rain but for those that do, locally heavy rain and lightning are the main concerns. As of now the weekend forecast is trending dry but can’t rule out a few showers/storms at times.

Taking Action:

Today’s storms will mainly be along and south of the turnpike 3pm-9pm, tomorrow’s storms will mainly be after 1pm west of HWY 75.

If you have outdoor plans, especially today and tomorrow, be weather aware. While severe weather is not expected, lighting is still going to be a hazard and should be taken seriously. If you hear thunder or see lightning, seek shelter immediately. Don’t wait until it starts raining because you may not get rain at all but you would still be in danger of being struck by lightning.

Keep checking back daily for updates on possible storm chances for the holiday weekend.



The overall forecast continues to remain fairly consistent especially temperature wise with highs in the low-mid 80s and lows in the mid 50s to low 60s. Storm chances remain low everyday through Monday but relatively higher chances exist today and tomorrow vs Friday through Monday which is reflected in the 8 day. Most of the rain likely remains out in central KS over the holiday weekend but any shift in the storm track could increase chances for northeast KS so stay tuned.

Normal High: 79/Normal Low: 58 (WIBW)

Today: Plenty of sun this morning with showers/storms developing near I-35 between 2-4pm and the storms could increase in coverage (not by much) toward the turnpike through sunset. Highs in the low-mid 80s. Winds E/SE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Any storms that develop should dissipate shortly after sunset leading to mostly clear skies. Lows in the upper 50s-low 60s. Winds SE/E around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: There will be a higher probability of widely scattered showers/storms vs what we get Wednesday afternoon. Still not a guarantee it will rain in your area. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Winds E/SE 5-15 mph.

Friday still needs to be monitored for a low chance for showers/storms mainly out toward central KS and this will be the trend for the holiday weekend as well. Not only do we have to monitor the chance for storms but the extent of cloud cover which would have an impact on temperatures.

A storm system will increase the chance for showers/storms late Tuesday through Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.