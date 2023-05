WINFIELD, Kan. (WIBW) - A big day on the links for Wamego boys golf.

The Red Raiders came back from seven strokes down and beat Independence by two strokes to secure the victory. Wamego took second as a team back in 2021 and they took third back in 2017.

Talon White and Cash Foltz finished seventh and eighth at 13 and 14 over par.

