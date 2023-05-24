Topeka man remains behind bars after exposing self to child near downtown

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man remains behind bars after he allegedly exposed himself to a juvenile near downtown Topeka.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, May 22, officials were called to the 1000 block of SW Boswell Ave. with reports of a disturbance.

When officials arrived, they said they found cause for an investigation. Throughout the course of the case, it was learned that a suspect, identified as Tyler D. Anderson, 31, of Topeka, had exposed himself to a child.

TPD said Anderson was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on lewd and lascivious - exposing sex organs to another under the age of 16.

Anderson remains behind bars on a $5,000 bond with a court appearance set for 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 24.

