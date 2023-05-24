Topeka man jailed after accused of raping, sodomizing teenage girl

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man remains behind bars after standing accused of raping and sodomizing a 16-year-old girl.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that on Sunday, May 21, officials were made aware of a past incident involving the sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl.

Throughout the course of the investigation, officials said the suspect was identified as Christopher James Michael Mills, 34, of Topeka.

Officials noted that Mills and the victim did know each other.

TPD said it was able to make contact with Mills on Monday when he was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. on:

Aggravated sexual battery - force or fear

Aggravated criminal sodomy

Rape - sexual intercourse without consent

Probation violation

Court records indicate the probation violation stems from a Sept. 2021 aggravated battery case investigated by TPD.

Mills remains behind bars as of Wednesday on a $1 million bond. He has a court appearance scheduled for 3 p.m. on Aug. 24.

