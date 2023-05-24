Topeka man identified as deceased Jackson Co. inmate

A resident detained in the Jackson Co. Jail has died after they were found unresponsive in their cell.
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The detainee who died in custody at the Jackson Co. Jail has been identified as a Topeka man as officials continue to investigate what caused his death.

The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday morning that the inmate found unresponsive in his cell on Tuesday has been identified as Mark W. Hull, 70, of Topeka.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that Hull’s next of kin have been identified. He was found unresponsive in his cell early Tuesday morning, however, despite life-saving measures by staff and medical services, he was later pronounced deceased.

Officials have not released details about the cause of Hull’s death or why he had been arrested.

Whether an inmate in Kansas dies of foul play or natural causes, the Sheriff’s Office indicated that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation leads investigations into the cause of death.

