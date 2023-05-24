Topeka High baseball looking to make history

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s been decades since the Trojans appeared in the state tournament and they’re ready to flip that script.

Topeka High run ruled Garden City and Haysville-Campus on their way to the tournament where they beat Haysville-Campus in the Regional Championship, 11-1.

According to head coach Cody Miller, this is their first trip to the state tournament in well over three decades with their last state title coming in 1947. For over two decades no 501 schools were able to play baseball so that’s why the drought is longer than some.

Miller is in his fifth year with the Trojans and has completely changed the dynamic of the program. He told 13 Sports the two years before he arrived, they were 3-39.

This team is hungry for more and they want to continue to re-write the history books.

”This senior group has been through it with us and they know what we’ve been working towards and it just feels like we’ve been building towards this and we had lost in the regional championship the last two years and so when we got to that second game, every body was just really ready to go and take those next steps,” Miller said.

“It means a lot. I actually couldn’t believe it myself going to the state tournament, winning regionals after a long time, I just feel honored to be on a team that actually managed to recreate history after a long time,” Second Baseman Dominic Delgado said.

Topeka High will play Derby on Thursday at 1:00 p.m. in Lawrence.

