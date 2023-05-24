Summer plans vary from work to sleep for Topeka High students

With the last day of school on Wednesday, Topeka High students say they have a variety of plans for the upcoming summer months.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Wednesday marked the last day of classes for the 2022-23 academic year for students in Topeka Unified School District 501.

Several Topeka High School students said they already were making plans for the summer.

“I have lots of plans for the summer,” said Ti’Zerria Thomas, a junior-to-be at Topeka High. “I’m a part of the Juneteenth pageant June 3, and I’m going to try out for queen.

“I made it to nationals for speech and debate, so I will be going on June 10 to Phoenix, Arizona.

“And then, I’m also section leader in my high school band for tenor sax, so I’ll be coming here about halfway through July to come help.”

Parker Stevicks, a senior-to-be at Topeka High, said he was looking forward to the summer, when he could “just work, play golf, weights, listen to music -- enjoy my free time.”

Jonathan Young, another senior-to-be, said “I’m just going to be in the gym, really, grinding, get in the weight room, get a little buff.”

Dom Delgado, a junior-to-be and a member of Topeka High’s state tournament-bound baseball team, said “I’m planning on going to sports camps for football and baseball.

Yaritzel Vargas, a junior-to-be, said her plans were “to sleep” this coming summer.

Adam Humphrey, a sophomore-to-be at Topeka High, said, “I’m just going to be lifting weights and going to the pool and just being a good kid.”

