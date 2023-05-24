Significant construction project set to impact traffic near Lake Sherwood

FILE
FILE(MGN Online)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A significant construction project is set to impact traffic near Lake Sherwood through the beginning of August.

Officials with Shawnee County say that on Tuesday, May 30, crews will start work on SW Nottingham Rd. about 200 feet south of SW 33rd St. to about 200 feet north of SW 37th St., weather allowing.

Crews indicated they will remove the existing deteriorated asphalt pavement surface and part of the underlying subgrade material. Upon completion, the contractor will stabilize the remaining subbase and place an 8-inch thick base mat of compacted crushed rock.

Officials noted that the work will be completed with the placement of the mat on hot-mix asphaltic concrete pavement and the application of new pavement striping.

The County said the project was bid as a Contract Date Contract which means it is required to be completed and reopened to unrestricted traffic by the end of business on Friday, Aug. 11.

Crews said SW Nottingham Rd. - including the intersections with SW Fountaindale Rd and SW Sherwood Ct. - will be closed to through traffic for the duration of the project.

Officials noted that the intersections at SW 33rd and SW urish Rd. and SW 37th and SW Nottingham Rd. will stay open while work is underway. Access to properties immediately adjacent to SW Nottingham Rd. will be provided throughout the construction period.

