Shawnee County inmate attempted escape, captured within minutes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Shawnee County Department of Corrections inmate attempted to escape on Wednesday afternoon but was captured within minutes.

At approximately 2:32 p.m., inmate Dominic Anthony Leone, 29, was being escorted from the main facility to the Corrections Annex when he began running from the escorting officer. The inmate was in handcuffs, reducing his mobility. He ran to a nearby train and jumped onto and off one of the cars.

Responding staff maintained visual contact and returned him to custody at approximately 2:38 p.m. at the 7th and Hancock intersection.

Leone was booked into custody on a single misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia on May 19, 2023.

After his initial classification, his charges and in-custody behavior made him eligible for housing in the Corrections Annex, a lower-custody living unit. Leone is now in the Adult Detention Center on Disciplinary Segregation status and will be referred to the District Attorney’s office for charges of attempted escape.

No injury to staff or inmate occurred during the recapture of the inmate.

