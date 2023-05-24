Several Jayhawks garner Big 12 awards

IRVING, TX. (WIBW) - As the Big 12 Championships near, here’s a list of Kansas baseball players earning some awards.

True freshman Kodey Shojinaga was named Big 12 Co-Freshman of the Year, the first in program history. Kansas Athletics provided these numbers and awards:

AWARDS + STATISTICSINF Kodey Shojinaga, Big 12 Co-Freshman of the Year, All-Big 12 Second Team, Big 12 All-Freshman Team. Overall: .380/.424/.538, 11 2B, 6 HR, 31 RBI, 40 R, 15 BB, 99 TB in 50 games (43 starts). Big 12: .418/.462/.500, 8 2B, 10 RBI, 20 R, 8 BB, 49 TB in 24 games (23 starts)

DH Janson Reeder, All-Big 12 First Team. Overall: .278/.374/.561, 16 2B, 2 3B, 11 HR, 41 RBI, 34 R, 21 BB, 105 TB in 51 games (49 starts) Conference: .295/.366/.614, 8 2B, 1 3B, 6 HR, 22 RBI, 10 R, 6 BB, 54 TB in 23 games (22 starts)

RHP Collin Baumgartner, All-Big 12 Second Team. Overall: 5-1, 3.79 ERA, 14 G, 14 GS, 73.2 IP, 21 BB, 69 SO in 14 starts. Big 12: 3-1, 4.69 ERA, 8 G, 8 GS, 40.1 IP, 13 BB, 39 SO in eight starts

INF Cole Elvis, All-Big 12 Second Team. Overall: .275/.324/.532, 15 2B, 14 HR, 51 RBI, 36 R, 16 BB, 118 TB in 54 games. Conference: .313/.387/.698, 7 2B, 10 HR, 32 RBI, 21 R, 11 BB, 67 TB in 24 starts

OF Chase Jans, All-Big 12 Second Team. Overall: .320/.390/.548, 13 2B, 1 3B, 10 HR, 49 RBI, 36 R, 22 BB, 108 TB in 50 games (47 starts). Conference: .304/.359/.511, 4 3B, 5 HR, 24 RBI, 18 R, 9 BB, 47 TB in 22 games (21 starts).

Kansas (24-30, 8-16 Big 12) begins the Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship against No. 13 Texas on Wednesday afternoon at 12:30 p.m. CT at Globe Life Field. The Jayhawks are making their first appearance in the tournament since 2021 and are seeking their first victory in the double-elimination tournament since 2019.

