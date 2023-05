DODGE CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - For the first time in his high school career, the Chargers standout will take home first place hardware.

Workman won the title by four strokes finishing at an even 142. Workman is coming off back-to-back third place finishes in in 2021 and 2022.

As a team, Santa Fe Trail finished seventh.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.