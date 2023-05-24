Rock Creek baseball and softball expecting results

ST. GEORGE Kan. (WIBW) - The expectation for Rock Creek is to make it to state every single year.

The baseball team is headed back to the tournament for the eighth time in the last nine seasons. The Mustangs are 21-1 this year and beat their neighbors in Wamego in the Regional Championship.

Head Coach Shane Sieben says they brought back eight starters from last season which has helped significantly. This is a team that pulls for each other and wants to win that state title.

”We just got to take care of business and control what we can control and take care of us,” Sieben said. “We’ve talked all year about a nameless, faceless opponent and the only thing that matters is us and we just got to take care of ourselves.”

“One game at a time so really that’s what we’re doing right now,” Senior Ethan Burgess said. “We’re really honing in on Paola and we’re going to see a pretty good lefty arm first probably so we’ve been working on lefty breakers and velocity from the left side so we’re preparing for that.”

Again, that expectation is nothing less other than winning.

“They’re going to be good. They definitely have a dude on the mound we’ll see game one but I’m expecting a win and it’s going to be a dog fight, every game we have left is going to be a dog fight,” Senior Logan Sturdy said.

