Pottawatomie road closed due to deteriorating bridge

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Pottawatomie road will close immediately due to a deteriorating bridge deck.

Pottawatomie County officials announced Wednesday that they have decided to immediately close Louisville Road between Rockenham Road and Emile Road due to the bridge deck over Rock Creek’s deterioration.

Louisville Road Detour Routes (Pottawatomie County)

Eastbound traffic on Louisville Road will be detoured south on Rockenham Road to Hanson Road, then north on Jenkins Road to Louisville Road.

Westbound traffic on Louisville Road will be detoured south on Jenkins Road to Hanson Road, then north on Rockenham Road to Louisville Road.

The detour will have dust control applied during the week of May 29, 2023. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

