Overland Park among best cities for those seeking summer jobs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Overland Park was found to be among the best cities in the nation for those seeking jobs for the summer season in 2023.

With area schools letting out for summer and a labor shortage leaving many businesses looking to hire, personal finance website WalletHub.com says on Wednesday, May 24, that it released its report on 2023′s Best Places for Summer Jobs.

To help job seekers find the best summer employment opportunities, WalletHub said it compared more than 180 markets in the nation across data sets that range from the median income of part-time workers to the availability of summer jobs to the commuter-friendliness of jobs.

The report ranked Overland Park 55th overall - the best area in Kansas - with a total score of 46.72. It ranked 44th for the youth job market and 74th for the social environment and affordability.

Kansas City ranked 124th overall with a total score of 41.83. it ranked 139th for the youth job market and 66th for the social environment and affordability.

The metro was quickly followed by Wichita which was ranked 125th overall with a total score of 41.79. It ranked 120th for the youth job market and 109th for the social environment and affordability.

The report also found that Overland Park tied Scottsdale, Az., for the location with the highest median income of part-time workers. It also had the second lowest percentage of the population between ages 16 and 24 that live in poverty.

The study indicated that the best cities for summer job seekers in 2023 are:

Orlando, Fla. Scottsdale, Az. Juneau, Alaska Warwick, R.I. Rapid City, S.D.

The worst cities for summer job seekers include:

Jackson, Miss. Laredo, Texas Columbus, Ga. Memphis, Tenn. Baton Rouge, La.

For more information or to see where other cities fall, click HERE.

