One hospitalized following single-vehicle crash into K-4 light pole

MERIDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - A 75-year-old woman was hospitalized after the car she was in was involved in a single-vehicle crash with a light pole along K-4 highway.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23, emergency crews were called to the area of Kansas Highway 4 and Wyandotte St. in Jefferson Co. with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2006 Chevrolet HHR driven by Kali M. Wherrell, 19, of Topeka, had been headed north on the highway as an attempt to turn left onto Wyandotte Rd. was made.

KHP noted that Wherrell missed the roadway and instead hit a light pole.

Officials said Wherrell and one of her passengers, James T. Bridges Jr., 46, of Meriden, both escaped the crash without injury. Both were wearing seatbelts at the time.

According to KHP, a second passenger of Wherrell’s, Linda M. Rath, 75, of Meriden, was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital with suspected serious injuries. It is unknown if her seatbelt was worn at the time of the collision.

