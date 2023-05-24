Oklahoma governor vetoes bill allowing purchase of special KU Jayhawk license plate

Fans celebrate the NCAA Tournament championship victory of the University of Kansas Jayhawks...
Fans celebrate the NCAA Tournament championship victory of the University of Kansas Jayhawks over the University of North Carolina Tar Heels in April 2022.(Eric Thomas for Kansas Reflector)
By Tim Carpenter
Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt vetoed a routine bill adding to the state’s list of distinctive license plates because it would have allowed celebration of the University of Kansas.

Stitt said he didn’t have a problem honoring U.S. Army Rangers, the 45th Infantry Brigade combat team, or Hallett Motor Racing Circuit, Ally’s House and the Clinton Red Tornadoes with specialty plates. However, he couldn’t abide by the tribute for KU.

He said he didn’t have statutory authority to line-item veto the KU plate provision, which left him no alternative than to veto the whole bill.

“If I did, I would have signed this bill and struck only the language authorizing the design and issuance of an official plate supporting another state’s public university,” said Stitt, an accounting graduate of Oklahoma State University. “No offense to our sister state to the north, but the state of Oklahoma doesn’t need to be in the PR business for the University of Kansas.”

While vetoing House Bill 2255, he recommended Oklahoma residents interested in supporting an out-of-state college or university could find an alternative way to express that loyalty.

Oklahoma law allows distinctive plates for University of Oklahoma, OSU, Oral Roberts University, University of Tulsa as well as Pittsburg State University in Pittsburg, Kansas.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, who earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology at Bradley University in Illinois and a master’s degree in therapeutic recreation at Indiana University, offered a rebuttal to Stitt.

“It’s no secret that University of Kansas grads love to show off their school spirit,” Kelly said. “To all the Jayhawks living in Oklahoma and elsewhere, just know you’re always welcome back in the Sunflower State. Rock Chalk.”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of untagged lines, set lines and a television are found at Fall River Reservoir on...
Dozens of untagged lines, TV found at Kansas reservoir prompt second warning
FILE
One sent to hospital after motorcycle-van crash along Highway 75
A sign hangs on the entrance of the Rolling Hills Missile Silo.
$1.3 million missile silo hits the real estate market in Central Kansas
FILE
Jackson Co. detainee found unresponsive in cell, pronounced dead
FILE
Topeka man identified as deceased Jackson Co. inmate

Latest News

13 News at Six
83-mile Wolf Creek transmission line approved, set to span 5 counties
83-mile Wolf Creek transmission line approved, set to span 5 counties
The American Heart Association hosted the 2023 Go Red for Women at the Topeka Zoo.
American Heart Association hosts Go Red for Women
Dominic Anthony Leone, 29, attempted escape while being escorted from the Shawnee County...
Shawnee County inmate attempted escape, captured within minutes