Officials search for suspect after man jumps on car, smashes hood, windshield

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials continue to search for a suspect after he jumped on the hood of a vehicle in Manhattan armed with a gun and attempted to smash the windshield and hood.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23, officials were called to the intersection of Casement Rd. and Knox Ln. in Manhattan with reports of a disturbance.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old man who both reported the car they were in was surrounded by a group of three other cars in Northeast Community Park. The group began to attempt to instill fear in the men.

RCPD said it was reported that one man was armed with a gun and jumped on the hood of the victims’ vehicle as he began to punch the hood and windshield as the pair attempted to get away.

Officials said they did conduct a traffic stop on a car near the intersection of Seth Child and Amherst Rd., however, the suspect was not found.

RCPD said the aggravated battery, aggravated assault and criminal damage to property case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

