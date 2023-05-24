Officials search for stolen motorcycles reported within hours of each other

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Manhattan are on the hunt for two motorcycles stolen from separate parts of the city just hours apart.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23, officials were called to the 2400 block of Woodway Dr. in Manhattan with reports of theft.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 30-year-old man who reported his yellow 2008 Yamaha WR250 motorcycle had been stolen.

RCPD noted that the crime cost the man about $5,000.

Then, around 9:45 p.m., officials said they were called to the 500 block of N. 5th St. in Manhattan with another report of motorcycle theft.

When officials arrived here, they said they found a 23-year-old man who reported his black 2009 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle had also been stolen.

This time, RCPD said the crime cost the victim about $2,500.

Anyone with information about the crimes should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

