Officials search for missing Junction City woman after disappearance reported

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have opened an investigation into a Junction City woman’s disappearance after she was reported missing.

The Junction City Police Department announced on Tuesday, May 23, that it has opened an investigation into the disappearance of Wilona Gouveia Torres.

Officials noted that Torres was last seen leaving 1616 Clover Dr. around noon on Tuesday and has not been seen since. She was wearing a burgundy shirt, blue capris and rainbow-colored slides.

JCPD described Torres as a 5-foot-2, 125 lb. Hispanic female with black hair and brown eyes.

If anyone sees Torres or knows where she may be, they should report that information to JCPD at 785-762-5912.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.