National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility getting ready to hold ribbon cutting ceremony

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The new National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility (NBAF) will be holding its ribbon cutting tomorrow.

This facility will help protect the nation’s agriculture, farmers, and citizens against serious animal diseases threat and potential impacts. The 574,000-square-foot facility’s acquisition cost was $1.25 billion. In 2004 NBAF made the transition of responsibility from DHS to USDA will result in a more efficient alignment of core mission functions.

”The DHS and USDA need to work together in developing a biocontainment capability to protect the nation’s ag economy and our food supply,” said Tim Barr, DHS NBAF program manager.

“More than 70 percent of our employees live within a 30-minute radius of this facility and strive to be active members in this local community and that’s really important to us as we continue forward we are a part of this community,” said Katie Pawlosky, communications director of NBAF.

NBAF will eventually have about 400 employees as the ribbon cutting will take place tomorrow morning in Manhattan.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.