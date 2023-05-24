Museum of the KS National Guard hosting Memorial Day weekend car show

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Classic cars join vintage military equipment for a special car show this Memorial Day weekend.

The Museum of the Kansas National Guard is hosting its 2nd annual car show Saturday, May 27. Organizer Troy Abel shared the details on Eye on NE Kansas.

Abel says the show is open to all classic vehicles. They’ll be displayed among the military equipment outside the museum at Forbes Field. While viewing the cars, visitors also are invited to come inside the museum and check out the displays.

The day also will include a raffle and music, with lunch available for a donation.

Registration for participants begins at 9 a.m. Cost is $20 to show a car. The show opens to spectators at 10 a.m. It is free to attend.

