Museum of the KS National Guard hosting Memorial Day weekend car show

The 2nd Annual Car Show at the Museum of the Kansas National Guard is Saturday, May 27. Registration: 9am ($20); opens to spectators: 10 am (free)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Classic cars join vintage military equipment for a special car show this Memorial Day weekend.

The Museum of the Kansas National Guard is hosting its 2nd annual car show Saturday, May 27. Organizer Troy Abel shared the details on Eye on NE Kansas.

Abel says the show is open to all classic vehicles. They’ll be displayed among the military equipment outside the museum at Forbes Field. While viewing the cars, visitors also are invited to come inside the museum and check out the displays.

The day also will include a raffle and music, with lunch available for a donation.

Registration for participants begins at 9 a.m. Cost is $20 to show a car. The show opens to spectators at 10 a.m. It is free to attend.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of untagged lines, set lines and a television are found at Fall River Reservoir on...
Dozens of untagged lines, TV found at Kansas reservoir prompt second warning
FILE
One sent to hospital after motorcycle-van crash along Highway 75
A sign hangs on the entrance of the Rolling Hills Missile Silo.
$1.3 million missile silo hits the real estate market in Central Kansas
FILE
Jackson Co. detainee found unresponsive in cell, pronounced dead
FILE
Topeka man identified as deceased Jackson Co. inmate

Latest News

13 News at Six
83-mile Wolf Creek transmission line approved, set to span 5 counties
83-mile Wolf Creek transmission line approved, set to span 5 counties
Fans celebrate the NCAA Tournament championship victory of the University of Kansas Jayhawks...
Oklahoma governor vetoes bill allowing purchase of special KU Jayhawk license plate
The American Heart Association hosted the 2023 Go Red for Women at the Topeka Zoo.
American Heart Association hosts Go Red for Women
Dominic Anthony Leone, 29, attempted escape while being escorted from the Shawnee County...
Shawnee County inmate attempted escape, captured within minutes