Motorcycle driver hospitalized after attempt to travel in closed highway lane

By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcycle driver was sent to the hospital after an attempt to travel through a lane of a Wichita highway closed for construction.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23, emergency crews were called to the area of K-96 and N. Hydraulic Rd. in Wichita with reports of a motorcycle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2014 Honda GL 1800 motorcycle driven by Timothy J. Stahl, 63, of Wichita, had gone into a lane of the highway marked closed for construction.

KHP said the bike hit a large bump in the road and flipped over.

Officials indicated that Stahl was taken to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita with suspected minor injuries. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

