Motion picture money found circulating Marysville, businesses warned

MARYSVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - Motion picture copy money has been found circulating the Marysville area and officials have warned local businesses to keep an eye out.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office warned local businesses on Wednesday, May 24, that a fake $50 bill was found outside a Marysville business recently.

Officials said if anyone finds or is issued one of these bills, they should report that information to the Sheriff’s Office at 785-562-3141.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that the bills have marks on them for use in motion pictures.

