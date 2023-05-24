The Montara Community Yard Sales combine bargains, food, fun

The Montara Community Yard Sales are June 3 & 4, featuring more than 85 sales throughout the neighborhood plus food trucks
By Melissa Brunner
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Community yard sales are known for lots of great deals, but Montara, just south of Topeka, kicks it up a notch.

Jason Morris and Miss Kansas Jr. Teen Jessica Pelkey visited Eye on NE Kansas to explain who they add an extra bonus of fun to their neighborhood event.

Jason says nine food trucks are expected this year to compliment the more than 85 yard sales. He said the food trucks will offer a variety of food options, and will be divided between the North and South parks.

Jessica lives in the Montara neighborhood. She says she will be handing out small gifts to kids, and collecting donations for Family Service and Guidance Center. Teen mental health is her platform focus.

The Montara Community Yard Sales are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 3 & 4.

