Mirror, Inc. partners with United Way of Kaw Valley for Works for Success Program

United Way of Kaw Valley Day of Giving is June 7, supporting basic needs through partners like Mirror, Inc.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s one day designed to make a big impact on the community.

United Way of Kaw Valley’s Day of Giving is June 7. On that day, the community will be encouraged to make a contribution to UWKV to support any of a dozen focus areas. Many of those areas will have a corporate partner offering to match donations.

Among the focus areas is basic needs. Melissa Goodman with Mirror, Inc. visited Eye on NE Kansas to explain their organization partners with United Way to meet basic needs through their Works for Success program.

Works for Success works with people who are in transition, whether it be emerging from a substance abuse treatment program or transition from incarceration. Mirror, Inc. has assisted program participants with large needs like finding housing, and smaller issues like eyeglasses for a participant who’d spent years going without vision correction.

Last year’s Day of Giving raised $35,000. UWKV hopes to surpass that total this year.

Contributions can be made online at UWKVDayofGiving.org. While the site may be viewed, it will go live for donations June 7. All donors will be entered for a chance to win a prize package to the Sept. 2, 2023 Sporting KC game, courtesy Azura Credit Union.

