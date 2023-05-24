Michelin invests more than $100 million in Junction City plant

By Reina Flores
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Michelin announced in a news release Monday its plan to invest $100 million and bring hundreds of jobs to its Junction City facility.

Michelin says the $100 million will be invested to bring around 200 jobs, more agricultural rubber tracks to serve the aftermarket and original equipment market, and more space at the Junction City plant. These operations are planned to happen over the next five years.

“At Michelin, we are proud to partner with our customers who are meeting the challenge of feeding the world more efficiently while protecting the environment,” said Alexis Garcin, president and CEO of Michelin North America, Inc. “This investment in agricultural tracks capacity is further evidence of our commitment to bring Michelin’s all-sustainable strategy to life in North America, positioning the company as a leader in this fast-growing market segment and creating careers that will benefit 200 families in the community.”

Michelin says that this investment will increase the output of Camso agricultural rubber tracks to better respond to market evolution.

The company says currently, the Junction City facility employs around 175 people and the investment can add about 200 jobs between 2023 and 2026.

