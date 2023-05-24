Manhattan’s Harli Omli sets school record in 400 meter but looks for more at State

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - As many track and field athletes prepare for state this upcoming weekend, Manhattan’s Harli Omil is looking to finish on top.

After going to state as a freshman, Omli will compete in 4 events just like her freshman season. Omli broke the school’s record last week in the 400 meters and holds the second fastest time in all classes. Omlu said she’s been working on this since August and the indoor season as she wants to take it into state.

”I saw the record on my first day at school and I kind of had that goal of just beating it or trying to get it and I was excited that I got that opportunity. I try to be really confident as I can all my hard work where it got me how to just be confident in that too,” said Omil.

Omli also mentioned she listens to music and reads her bible during the meets as she will compete in the 100, 200, 400, and 4*100 this weekend at Cessna.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.