Man arrives at hospital after accidental shooting in Capital City

By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An investigation has been opened after a man arrived at a local hospital following an accidental shooting in the Capital City.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, May 22, officials were called to a local hospital with reports of an accidental shooting.

When officials arrived, they said they found an adult male who had suffered a gunshot wound. His condition has not been released.

TPD noted that the investigation remains ongoing and more information will be released when available.

