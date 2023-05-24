Mackenzie Dimarco named student-athlete of the year finalist

Mackenzie Dimarco celebrates with her teammate.
Mackenzie Dimarco celebrates with her teammate.(ESU Photography)
By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 2 hours ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Emporia State soccer player has added another accolade to her athletic and academic resume.

The Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association (MIAA) named Emporia State senior forward Mackenzie Dimarco as one of five female finalists for the Ken B. Jones Award as the top student-athlete in the MIAA. The award is presented by the Summit Pointe Financial Group.

Mackenzie Dimarco
Mackenzie Dimarco(Emporia State Athletics)

Dimarco was unanimously selected to First-Team All-MIAA at forward and named a consensus All-American this past season. She led the MIAA in goals, shots, shots on goal, and points. Her 23 goals also broke an MIAA single-season record of 20 that was previously shared between herself and Jada Scott of Central Missouri in 2018.

She is the NCAA Division II active leader in goals scored, with 61 goals in just 67 matches. She holds the Emporia State career record for goals, points, shots attempted, shots on goal, goals per match, and points per game.

As a student, Dimarco maintains a 3.78 GPA in rehabilitation. She is a two-time Academic All-District performer and three-time MIAA Scholar-Athlete. Dimarco is a D2 Athletic Directors Association (ADA) Academic Achievement Award recipient and has been a member of the MIAA Academic Honor Roll and ESU Athletic Director’s Honor Roll every year at Emporia State.

Dimarco also is an active contributor to her community. She and the Emporia State soccer team placed ninth in the nation in this past year’s Helper Helper Community Service Challenge. She has participated in multiple community events such as the Emporia Main Street Cleanup, ESU’s Student Advisory Committee Trunk or Treat event, High Five Friday at various elementary schools, and the Special Olympics Polar Plunge. She also serves as a youth soccer coach and speaks to youth about life as a student-athlete.

The 2023 MIAA Awards Celebration is presented by Husch Blackwell on June 6 in the Music Hall at the Kansas City Convention Center in Kansas City, MO.

