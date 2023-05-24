Kansas basketball announces Kevin McCullar Jr. will return for 2023-24 season

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Jayhawks basketball announced via social media that redshirt-senior guard Kevin McCullar Jr. will return to Kansas for his final year of eligibility.

McCullar declared for the NBA Draft and participated in the Combine, but decided to forego the draft and return to KU for one more season.

“To be able to play in front of the best fans in the country; to play for the best coach in the nation, I truly believe we have the pieces to hang another banner in the Phog. Rock Chalk! Let’s do it!” McCullar said in a release.

McCullar transferred in from Texas Tech for the 2022-23 season. He is a two-time Naismith Defensive Player of the Year semi-finalist and a three-time All-Big 12 selection.

The San Antonio native averaged 10.7 points/game, 7.0 rebounds/game, a 2.0 steals/game, which ranked fourth best in the Big 12.

“This is a big day for Kansas Basketball,” Head Coach Bill Self said. “We’ve had a lot of good things happen through recruiting this offseason, but nothing that has transpired this offseason was bigger for KU basketball than having a seasoned veteran like Kevin McCullar return to our program.”

In his first season with Kansas, was named to the All-Big 12 Third-Team and the Big 12 All-Defensive Team.

