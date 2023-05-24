Kansas basketball announces Kevin McCullar Jr. will return for 2023-24 season

Kansas guard Kevin McCullar Jr. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas guard Kevin McCullar Jr. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Lane Gillespie
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Jayhawks basketball announced via social media that redshirt-senior guard Kevin McCullar Jr. will return to Kansas for his final year of eligibility.

McCullar declared for the NBA Draft and participated in the Combine, but decided to forego the draft and return to KU for one more season.

“To be able to play in front of the best fans in the country; to play for the best coach in the nation, I truly believe we have the pieces to hang another banner in the Phog. Rock Chalk! Let’s do it!” McCullar said in a release.

McCullar transferred in from Texas Tech for the 2022-23 season. He is a two-time Naismith Defensive Player of the Year semi-finalist and a three-time All-Big 12 selection.

The San Antonio native averaged 10.7 points/game, 7.0 rebounds/game, a 2.0 steals/game, which ranked fourth best in the Big 12.

“This is a big day for Kansas Basketball,” Head Coach Bill Self said. “We’ve had a lot of good things happen through recruiting this offseason, but nothing that has transpired this offseason was bigger for KU basketball than having a seasoned veteran like Kevin McCullar return to our program.”

In his first season with Kansas, was named to the All-Big 12 Third-Team and the Big 12 All-Defensive Team.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of untagged lines, set lines and a television are found at Fall River Reservoir on...
Dozens of untagged lines, TV found at Kansas reservoir prompt second warning
FILE
One sent to hospital after motorcycle-van crash along Highway 75
A sign hangs on the entrance of the Rolling Hills Missile Silo.
$1.3 million missile silo hits the real estate market in Central Kansas
FILE
Jackson Co. detainee found unresponsive in cell, pronounced dead
Top from left to right: Sara O'Brien, Justin Kaberline, Kelly Kaberline. Bottom: Al Kelley,...
5 arrested after drugs found in 3 vehicles in separate Topeka traffic stops

Latest News

KU baseball hosts Air Force, winning 12-2.
Several Jayhawks garner Big 12 awards
Hayden girls soccer celebrating State Quarterfinals over McPherson
Hayden, Washburn Rural and Manhattan all advance to Final Four
Omli broke the school’s record last week in the 400 meters and holds the second fastest time in...
Manhattan’s Harli Omli sets school record in 400 meter but looks for more at State
Seven Kansas State baseball players received All-Big 12 Conference recognition on Tuesday....
Seven K-State baseball players receive All-Big 12 recognition