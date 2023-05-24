Hayden, Washburn Rural and Manhattan all advance to Final Four

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The postseason journey rolls on for the Wildcats, Junior Blues and Indians.

Hayden defeated McPherson 2-1 in double overtime, Washburn Rural defeated Wichita Northwest, 5-1 and Manhattan beat Garden City, 4-0.

Sloane Sims nailed the game winner for Hayden. Mackinly Rohn, Brooklyn Tuffley, Kate Hinck, Hayley Legg and Maya Hoge. The goals for Manhattan were not readily available.

Washburn Rural will face Mill Valley at 7:00 p.m. in Wichita and Manhattan will face Shawnee Mission East at 5:00 p.m. also in Wichita. As for Hayden, they will face Bishop Meige at 7:00 p.m. in De Soto.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.