Gold Star Family of Topeka native says goodbye to mortgage payments

TECUMSEH, Kan. (WIBW) - The Gold Star Family of a Topeka native will forever say goodbye to mortgage payments thanks to the mission of one foundation to provide mortgage-free homes to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced on Wednesday, May 24, that it has completely paid the mortgage of a Tecumseh Gold Star Family’s home in honor of Memorial Day.

The organization noted that on June 8, 2021, Technical Sgt. Wesley Kubie was killed in a Humvee rollover accident near Salina during a routine training operation. TSgt Kubie was a Kansas native and always wanted to serve his country. He enlisted in the Air Force Tactical Air Control Party in 2011.

Throughout Kubie’s decade of service, Tunnel to Towers said he was awarded many honors and notable accomplishments - including but not limited to the Joint Terminal Attack Controller program manager, the meritorious service medal and the Air Force Commendation and Achievement medals.

The foundation said Kubie is survived by his wife Abby and their three children. It wanted to ensure the four would always have a place to call home following Kubie’s passing.

“Tunnel to Towers has been a huge blessing for my family. This will relieve a significant financial burden and allow my children to participate in more extra-curricular activities, possibilities to travel a bit more and make memories, along with many other opportunities as the kids grow up,” Abby Kubie said.

In 2023, the organization indicated it will deliver 30 mortgage-free homes or mortgage payoffs to Gold Star families and fallen first responder families with previous military service. The awards will go out across the nation.

“To all of the families who know the true meaning of Memorial Day, I thank you for your service and sacrifice. We know that no service member serves alone and when they serve the whole family serves. It is our honor to support these families who have sacrificed so much so we can enjoy all the freedoms America has to offer,” said Frank Siller Chairman and CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

To aid the foundation’s mission to provide mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and Fallen First Responder Families by donating $11 per month, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.