Emporia Shelter’s latest emergency intake near adoption ready

KVOE reports that a single week after nearly 20 pets were taken to the Emporia Animal Shelter for an emergency intake, 14 cats and 3 dogs could soon be ready for adoption.

Director Stephanie Achille told KVOE that the shelter’s goal is to get all intake pets spayed, neutered and vaccinated for rabies when the Kansas State University veterinary center makes its next visit. Currently, all have been treated for distemper, kennel cough, bordetella, fleas and ticks.

Achille noted that the cats have also been put on medicine for allergies and colds. Several have unspecified injuries.

Meanwhile, the director said the dogs were infested with worms when they arrived.

Emporia Police have said that as of Wednesday, no arrests have yet been made in the case.

The intake pushed the shelter to overcapacity as KVOE indicates calls for discussions about expansion or a new larger facility. Achille has also asked for more volunteers, supplies, adoptions and additional pet rescue groups to meet the need.

