Emporia Police search for woman who went missing days before

Teresa Book
Teresa Book(KVOE/Emporia Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia Police have opened an investigation into the disappearance of a woman who was reported missing.

The Emporia Police Department announced on Tuesday, May 23, that it is in search of Teresa Book, 67, of Emporia, who was reported missing on Monday.

Officials said Book’s missing persons report was filed around 8:20 p.m. on Monday.

EPD described Book as a white female who stands at 5-foot-2 and weighs about 125 lbs. She has gray hair and brown eyes.

Officials indicated that Book was last seen on Saturday in the southeast part of the city. If anyone knows where she may be, they should report that information to EPD at 620-343-4225.

