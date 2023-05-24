Early-morning attack in North Topeka leads to man’s arrest

James Henry
James Henry(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An early-morning disturbance in North Topeka led to the arrest of one man after he allegedly attacked another resident.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that early Tuesday morning, May 23, officials were called to the 300 block of NW Grant with reports of a domestic disturbance.

When officials arrived, they said they found a victim who reported they had been battered by a suspect identified as James Z. Henry, 41, of Topeka.

Officials did not specify details of injuries the victim sustained in the attack.

TPD noted that Henry was still on the scene and was arrested. He was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Aggravated battery - knowingly causing great bodily harm or disfigurement
  • Criminal threat - cause terror, evacuation or disruption
  • Interference with law enforcement officials - obstruct, resist or oppose misdemeanor warrant service or execution

Henry remains behind bars on a $50,000 bond. He has a court appearance set for 2 p.m. on July 13.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of untagged lines, set lines and a television are found at Fall River Reservoir on...
Dozens of untagged lines, TV found at Kansas reservoir prompt second warning
FILE
One sent to hospital after motorcycle-van crash along Highway 75
A sign hangs on the entrance of the Rolling Hills Missile Silo.
$1.3 million missile silo hits the real estate market in Central Kansas
FILE
Jackson Co. detainee found unresponsive in cell, pronounced dead
Top from left to right: Sara O'Brien, Justin Kaberline, Kelly Kaberline. Bottom: Al Kelley,...
5 arrested after drugs found in 3 vehicles in separate Topeka traffic stops

Latest News

FILE
Significant construction project set to impact traffic near Lake Sherwood
FILE - Riley County Police Department
Case opened after Manhattan property vandalized with spray-painted phrase
Wesley Kubie and family
Gold Star Family of Topeka native says goodbye to mortgage payments
FILE
Officials search for stolen motorcycles reported within hours of each other