Early-morning attack in North Topeka leads to man’s arrest

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An early-morning disturbance in North Topeka led to the arrest of one man after he allegedly attacked another resident.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that early Tuesday morning, May 23, officials were called to the 300 block of NW Grant with reports of a domestic disturbance.

When officials arrived, they said they found a victim who reported they had been battered by a suspect identified as James Z. Henry, 41, of Topeka.

Officials did not specify details of injuries the victim sustained in the attack.

TPD noted that Henry was still on the scene and was arrested. He was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Aggravated battery - knowingly causing great bodily harm or disfigurement

Criminal threat - cause terror, evacuation or disruption

Interference with law enforcement officials - obstruct, resist or oppose misdemeanor warrant service or execution

Henry remains behind bars on a $50,000 bond. He has a court appearance set for 2 p.m. on July 13.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.