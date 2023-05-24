Driver who fell asleep in Central Topeka intersection found to be intoxicated

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a driver was found to have fallen asleep at the wheel early in the morning in the middle of a busy Central Topeka intersection he was found to be intoxicated.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that early Tuesday morning, May 23, officials were called to the area of 29th and Burlingame Rd. with reports of a vehicle blocking the intersection.

Officials said callers reported that the driver of the hazardous vehicle had fallen asleep at the wheel and blocked the intersection.

TPD said the suspect vehicle was found in the area of 17th and SW Washburn - again in the middle of the intersection.

Officials found that the driver, identified as Bruce A. Teel, 34, of Topeka, was the only occupant of the vehicle. Teel was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on driving under the influence.

Teel was issued a $10,000 bond which was posted later that Tuesday. He no longer remains behind bars.

