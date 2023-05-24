Driver who fell asleep in Central Topeka intersection found to be intoxicated

Bruce Teel
Bruce Teel(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a driver was found to have fallen asleep at the wheel early in the morning in the middle of a busy Central Topeka intersection he was found to be intoxicated.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that early Tuesday morning, May 23, officials were called to the area of 29th and Burlingame Rd. with reports of a vehicle blocking the intersection.

Officials said callers reported that the driver of the hazardous vehicle had fallen asleep at the wheel and blocked the intersection.

TPD said the suspect vehicle was found in the area of 17th and SW Washburn - again in the middle of the intersection.

Officials found that the driver, identified as Bruce A. Teel, 34, of Topeka, was the only occupant of the vehicle. Teel was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on driving under the influence.

Teel was issued a $10,000 bond which was posted later that Tuesday. He no longer remains behind bars.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of untagged lines, set lines and a television are found at Fall River Reservoir on...
Dozens of untagged lines, TV found at Kansas reservoir prompt second warning
FILE
One sent to hospital after motorcycle-van crash along Highway 75
A sign hangs on the entrance of the Rolling Hills Missile Silo.
$1.3 million missile silo hits the real estate market in Central Kansas
FILE
Jackson Co. detainee found unresponsive in cell, pronounced dead
FILE
Topeka man identified as deceased Jackson Co. inmate

Latest News

James Henry
Early-morning attack in North Topeka leads to man’s arrest
FILE
Significant construction project set to impact traffic near Lake Sherwood
FILE - Riley County Police Department
Case opened after Manhattan property vandalized with spray-painted phrase
Wesley Kubie and family
Gold Star Family of Topeka native says goodbye to mortgage payments