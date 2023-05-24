Driver sent to hospital after another attempts to veer out of stopped traffic

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - One driver was sent to the hospital after another attempted to veer out of traffic stopped at an off-ramp stoplight in Kansas City.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 6:50 a.m. on Tuesday, May 23, emergency crews were called to the area of westbound I-70 and the exit ramp to 78th St. in Kansas City with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2005 Volvo V70 driven by Kheuskham Phommachan, 58, of Kansas City, had been stopped in the right turn lane at the bottom of the ramp waiting for the right of way.

Meanwhile, KHP said a 2006 Nissan Murano driven by Jose Murcia, 28, of Kansas City, approached Phommachan’s vehicle from behind, as well as other stopped vehicles.

Officials said Murcia veered to the right and onto the shoulder to pass the stopped vehicles, however, he could not or would not slow down. The Nissan collided with the passenger side corner of the Volvo before it crashed into the northbound lanes of 78th St.

KHP noted that the Nissan then flew over the raised median and crossed the southbound lanes of 78th before it crashed into the grass on the northwest corner of the intersection.

Officials said Murcia escaped the crash without injury, however, Phommachan was taken to Providence Medical Center with suspected minor injuries. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

