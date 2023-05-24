Cyclist hospitalized following collision with car in busy Manhattan intersection

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A cyclist was sent to the hospital after a collision with a vehicle in a busy Manhattan intersection.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23, emergency crews were called to the intersection of N. Seth Child Rd. and Kimball Ave. in Manhattan with reports of a bicycle-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2006 Toyota Corolla driven by Alexa Bell, 20, of Manhattan, had been headed north on the exit ramp from Seth Child Rd. to Kimball when a cyclist, identified as William Kennedy, 80, of Manhattan, switched lanes in front of Bell.

RCPD noted that the move caused Bell to hit Kennedy. He was taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan with shoulder, elbow and hip injuries.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.