Cyclist hospitalized following collision with car in busy Manhattan intersection

FILE
FILE(Riley County Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A cyclist was sent to the hospital after a collision with a vehicle in a busy Manhattan intersection.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23, emergency crews were called to the intersection of N. Seth Child Rd. and Kimball Ave. in Manhattan with reports of a bicycle-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2006 Toyota Corolla driven by Alexa Bell, 20, of Manhattan, had been headed north on the exit ramp from Seth Child Rd. to Kimball when a cyclist, identified as William Kennedy, 80, of Manhattan, switched lanes in front of Bell.

RCPD noted that the move caused Bell to hit Kennedy. He was taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan with shoulder, elbow and hip injuries.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of untagged lines, set lines and a television are found at Fall River Reservoir on...
Dozens of untagged lines, TV found at Kansas reservoir prompt second warning
FILE
One sent to hospital after motorcycle-van crash along Highway 75
A sign hangs on the entrance of the Rolling Hills Missile Silo.
$1.3 million missile silo hits the real estate market in Central Kansas
FILE
Jackson Co. detainee found unresponsive in cell, pronounced dead
Top from left to right: Sara O'Brien, Justin Kaberline, Kelly Kaberline. Bottom: Al Kelley,...
5 arrested after drugs found in 3 vehicles in separate Topeka traffic stops

Latest News

Midday in Kansas
FILE - Wolf Creek Nuclear Plant
83-mile Wolf Creek transmission line approved, set to span 5 counties
MICHELIN Guide
Michelin invests more than $100 million in Junction City plant
Emporia Animal Shelter Director Stephanie Achille observes several emergency intake pets...
Emporia Shelter’s latest emergency intake near adoption ready