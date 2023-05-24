Case opened after Manhattan property vandalized with spray-painted phrase

FILE - Riley County Police Department
FILE - Riley County Police Department(RCPD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An investigation has been opened after a local real estate company’s property was vandalized with a spray-painted phrase.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, May 23, officials were called to the 800 block of Moro St. in Manhattan with reports of vandalism.

When officials arrived, they said they found employees of Aggietown Real Estate who reported one of their properties had been spray painted with, “What is free?” on its vinyl siding.

RCPD noted that the crime cost the business about $2,000.

Anyone with information has been asked to report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of untagged lines, set lines and a television are found at Fall River Reservoir on...
Dozens of untagged lines, TV found at Kansas reservoir prompt second warning
FILE
One sent to hospital after motorcycle-van crash along Highway 75
A sign hangs on the entrance of the Rolling Hills Missile Silo.
$1.3 million missile silo hits the real estate market in Central Kansas
FILE
Jackson Co. detainee found unresponsive in cell, pronounced dead
Top from left to right: Sara O'Brien, Justin Kaberline, Kelly Kaberline. Bottom: Al Kelley,...
5 arrested after drugs found in 3 vehicles in separate Topeka traffic stops

Latest News

Wesley Kubie and family
Gold Star Family of Topeka native says goodbye to mortgage payments
FILE
Officials search for stolen motorcycles reported within hours of each other
Officials warn businesses on May 24, 2023, that motion picture money was found in Marysville.
Motion picture money found circulating Marysville, businesses warned
The TWHS JROTC team competed against about 60 other schools and placed eighth in the nation.
Topeka West JROTC team no longer the underdog