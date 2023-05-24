Case opened after Manhattan property vandalized with spray-painted phrase

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An investigation has been opened after a local real estate company’s property was vandalized with a spray-painted phrase.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, May 23, officials were called to the 800 block of Moro St. in Manhattan with reports of vandalism.

When officials arrived, they said they found employees of Aggietown Real Estate who reported one of their properties had been spray painted with, “What is free?” on its vinyl siding.

RCPD noted that the crime cost the business about $2,000.

Anyone with information has been asked to report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.