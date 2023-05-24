Cambridge Square Apartments held ribbon cutting for new clubhouse

Cambridge Square Apartments is located at 3314 Kennsington Court.
Cambridge Square Apartments is located at 3314 Kennsington Court.
By Joseph Robben
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan apartment complex held a ribbon cutting celebrating its new additions.

The Cambridge Square Apartments renovated its space by installing a new clubhouse, office space, gym, and kitchen. The pool was also opened up as well. Complex management said the new accommodations give residents more to do at home.

”I think it means a lot to the residents, especially the ones who have been here a long time I know they mentioned previously it feels like a home when they have a management office they can go into and stop by. Previously they were coming out to our Pebblebrook office so this will give them just a little peace of mind and the ability to just see us whenever they want to instead of traveling across town to get there,” said Jetaime Parker, community manager for Cambridge Square Apartments.

