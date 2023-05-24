American Heart Association hosts Go Red for Women

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The American Heart Association took to the Kay McFarlane Japanese Garden at the Topeka Zoo to hose the 2023 Go Red for Women event Wednesday, May 24.

The event included a silent auction, heart-healthy food, and live music. Speakers shared their stories about heart health and their personal experiences with health issues. 13 NEWS anchor Melissa Brunner emceed the event.

One speaker, Teri Ackerson, shared her story about suffering a stroke on Memorial Day in 2013. Ackerson shared her story of overcoming obstacles, thriving and running a marathon 26 days after her stroke.

“Every 40 seconds in this country, someone is having a stroke and unfortunately every four minutes, someone is dying from the complications of one,” Ackerson said. “It’s so important to know your numbers, know your risk factors and know your family history so you can prevent a catastrophic event from happening.”

“Heart health is a very important topic to discuss in our community,” Krystle Sherrell Steed, communications director for the American Heart Association, said. “We need to make sure women know their risk factors and to know how to get help, how to see their doctors and get their information so that they can live longer.”

More information on the American Heart Association can be found HERE.

