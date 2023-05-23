Woman sues City of Ottawa for right to produce honey

In 2016, millions of bees died after an aerial spray in Dorchester County. That’s why bee...
In 2016, millions of bees died after an aerial spray in Dorchester County. That’s why bee keepers take precautions to make sure the chemicals don’t seep into the hives. (Generic Picture Source: Pixabay)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Ellen Finnerty’s dream business of selling homegrown produce and home-raised honey at the farmer’s market is banned by the city of Ottawa, Kansas. She’s fighting back against Ottawa’s unconstitutional home-based business prohibitions, with the help of Kansas Justice Institute.

Finnerty is a 52-year-old single mom who works full-time as a machine operator. To help support her family, Finnerty wants the opportunity to sell homegrown produce and home-raised honey at the local farmer’s market. But Ottawa outlaws any home-based business not “conducted entirely within a dwelling unit” and all home-based businesses involving “animal care of any type,” where she lives.  Since gardens grow outside, and honeybees are animals, Finnerty is prohibited from using her own backyard to garden and raise honey as a home-based business.

“I want to produce honey. I want to produce local honey, and I want to be able to sell it at the local farmer’s market,” Finnerty said. “All of these years of talking and daydreaming and planning, and now I’m told I can’t. It’s very disappointing.”

This case is part of KJI’s litigation campaign challenging laws that interfere with Kansans’ ability to produce, market, and buy foods of their choosing. This case is also part of KJI’s litigation efforts to make it easier for families to earn honest livings. In 2019, KJI successfully sued the State of Kansas over its raw milk advertising prohibition, and in 2020, KJI sued the State over its occupational licensing requirement involving eyebrow threading.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Dozens of untagged lines, set lines and a television are found at Fall River Reservoir on...
Dozens of untagged lines, TV found at Kansas reservoir prompt second warning
A sign hangs on the entrance of the Rolling Hills Missile Silo.
$1.3 million missile silo hits the real estate market in Central Kansas
Sean M. Reese
Attempted murder suspect turns himself in after homemade explosives found
Top from left to right: Sara O'Brien, Justin Kaberline, Kelly Kaberline. Bottom: Al Kelley,...
5 arrested after drugs found in 3 vehicles in separate Topeka traffic stops
FILE: Crystal methamphetamine
Oklahoma man arrested after meth, amphetamines found during traffic stop

Latest News

FILE
Man accused of attempted murder in Kansas arrested in Colorado
Union Station, and the World War I Memorial in Kansas City
First phase of major renovations at WWI Museum complete
FILE
4 female student pilots set to race across the country for K-State Salina
Officials are set to survey an area near K-4 on May 23, 2023.
Land survey scheduled around K-4 near Rock Creek for improvement proposal
Sean M. Reese
Man accused of attempting to murder Lawrence woman booked into jail