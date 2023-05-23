Weekend brawl lands Topeka man in jail after victim sent to hospital

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A weekend fight has landed one Topeka man in jail after the person he allegedly battered was taken to the hospital.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 10 a.m. on Friday, May 19, officials were called to the 600 block of SE 12th St. with reports of a fistfight.

When officials arrived, they found a suspect, Travis L. Huffstutler, 51, of Topeka, had gotten into a fistfight with a person he knew. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

As a result of the investigation, TPD indicated that Huffstutler had battered the victim. He was then found on Saturday when he was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on aggravated battery.

As of Tuesday, Huffstutler remains behind bars on a $7,500 bond. He has a court appearance set for 4 p.m. on Aug. 24.

