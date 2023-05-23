Weekend brawl lands Topeka man in jail after victim sent to hospital

Travis Huffstutler
Travis Huffstutler(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A weekend fight has landed one Topeka man in jail after the person he allegedly battered was taken to the hospital.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 10 a.m. on Friday, May 19, officials were called to the 600 block of SE 12th St. with reports of a fistfight.

When officials arrived, they found a suspect, Travis L. Huffstutler, 51, of Topeka, had gotten into a fistfight with a person he knew. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

As a result of the investigation, TPD indicated that Huffstutler had battered the victim. He was then found on Saturday when he was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on aggravated battery.

As of Tuesday, Huffstutler remains behind bars on a $7,500 bond. He has a court appearance set for 4 p.m. on Aug. 24.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of untagged lines, set lines and a television are found at Fall River Reservoir on...
Dozens of untagged lines, TV found at Kansas reservoir prompt second warning
A sign hangs on the entrance of the Rolling Hills Missile Silo.
$1.3 million missile silo hits the real estate market in Central Kansas
Sean M. Reese
Attempted murder suspect turns himself in after homemade explosives found
Top from left to right: Sara O'Brien, Justin Kaberline, Kelly Kaberline. Bottom: Al Kelley,...
5 arrested after drugs found in 3 vehicles in separate Topeka traffic stops
FILE: Crystal methamphetamine
Oklahoma man arrested after meth, amphetamines found during traffic stop

Latest News

FILE
Motorcycle driver sent to hospital after speeding through interstate junction
FILE
Jackson Co. detainee found unresponsive in cell, pronounced dead
Dry today, storm chances the next couple days
Rock Creek Softball in state tournament for third straight year